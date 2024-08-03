'AITA for not telling my husband that I know he has been cheating on me for 15 years?'

We haven’t told the children yet but I suppose that now others know it is just a matter of time. They should hear it from us. What should we tell them? That I didn’t know and act surprised? Explain everything? What kind of a message would that send them?

It worked for me, yes, but at what cost and would it work for everyone? Not everyone can achieve contentment choosing the wrong path and I had to work on myself for years and get help from therapists to be content. Doesn’t that make me a hypocrite at least?

Besides, I admit that I have wondered what would become of us once the children are old and moved out and it’s just us two left in the house but I let future us decide that.