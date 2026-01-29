'AITA for not telling my ex-husband I am expecting?' **NEW POST**

Last week Janet and I talked and She mentioned how much her brother changed (my Ex Husband) first I didn’t think much of it, but she kept bringing it up - When I told her I was expecting she was confident its from her brother and would not stop mentioning that a child should not grow up without a father figure.

She would invite me over and always talk about how easy it is when her husband helps taking care of their child. On one morning a number I haven’t saved called when I answered my phone I heard my Ex Husband screaming and swearing at me, somehow I felt like I couldn’t hang up it reminded me of the times when he would get angry at me, I felt like a child, crying. When he finally stopped I hung up.