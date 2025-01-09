'AITA for not telling my fiance I'm an orphan until we were planning our wedding?' UPDATED

I only knew about the latter part in vague details before the events happened because I didn't care before and Lola becoming a doctor was in part an effort to break away from the mold of the family so she doesn't like going into too much detail.

They are deeply entrenched in the businesses and local government of the US South and are conservatives, so my lack of heritage is a problem to them not only in a social lens but also in a practical one in terms of possible scandals/campaign ammunition.

That's why it's become an issue. Prospective FIL has been told point blank that they don't want a "nameless bastard" marrying into the family.

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

Grakulen said: