'AITA for not telling my friend that I had moved?'

I slowly stopped making plans because I didn't see the point. I tried one last time in November, saying I'd really like to see her. We made plans, and an hour before she texted me saying she was in a funky mood, but that she missed me. I decided that was kind of it. I was busy wrapping up my program, getting my house ready, and seeing people who actually made time for me.

I moved in January and we are getting settled in. I posted a picture on Instagram of me and my best friend by the water. Rachel reached out the other day asking where I was at in the picture. I told her I was back home and we had moved in January. Rachel got really upset.