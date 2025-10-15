'AITA for not telling my husband our son might not be his? He exposed me with DNA results at our son's first birthday party.'

All of this happened within the same three weeks. I wasn't using protection. I wasn't thinking straight. When I found out I was pregnant, I panicked. I did the math and realized it could be any of them. But my husband and I had sex once during that window. Just once. I clung to that.

I told him the news and he cried. Actually cried tears of joy. He kissed my stomach and started planning the nursery that same night. The guilt ate at me for months. But I couldn't tell him. It would destroy him. And what if the baby was his anyway? Why blow up our lives over a maybe?

Our son was born and he looked like he could be my husband's. Light hair, blue eyes like both of us. My husband was obsessed. He took paternity leave. He did every night feeding. He was the perfect dad.

I started to believe my own lie.

Then six months ago my husband got quiet. Distant. He'd stare at our son with this look I couldn't read. He started working late. I thought maybe he was having an affair. Part of me almost hoped for it. It would even the scales.