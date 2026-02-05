'AITA for not telling my son’s stepmom I’m pregnant?'

Fast forward to her second miscarriage, she was being rude to my son (as she usually is) and I said something to her about it. She told me she had another miscarriage recently and that her patience felt low. I told her I had sympathized because my partner and I had been trying but to no avail then reminded her not to take her frustrations out on my child.

**JUST TO BE CLEAR, SHE KNEW WE WERE TRYING.** Fast forwarding now to finding out. My son was home with us and was so excited he cried tears of happiness. Later, he had to go to his dad’s and he asked me if it was a secret.