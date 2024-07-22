"AITA for not telling my wife prior to lunch with family, that I was paying?"

My wife and I, along with my mother and aunt went out to lunch today. The previous day, my wife and I had agreed we would try to pay for our own share of the bill rather than having my mother or aunt get it. Last night, around 11pm, after my wife had gone to sleep...

I had a conversation with my mother that I would just grab the check rather than mess around and fight over the bill. I did forget to mention this to my wife (I work overnights and had just started my shift, and by the end I had forgotten).