'AITA for not telling my wife the name we picked for our child is in a TV show?' UPDATED

We both genuinely loved the name and agreed it would be our first choice, no pressure, no convincing, very mutual. Since we’re both on maternity/paternity leave, every couple of days we take an hour to relax together and watch TV with the baby. It’s our way of decompressing from the new parent stress. I make snacks and drinks, we take turns holding or feeding the baby, etc.

Recently, that book series I loved was adapted into a TV show. My wife never read the books but was interested in watching the show. While watching, she realized the name we chose appears in the series. While not a main character but a recognizable one. She asked if I had known, and I said yes, but that since it wasn’t a main character I didn’t think it was worth mentioning.