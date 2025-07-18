"AITA for not telling our new friend tipping isn’t expected in our country?"

Said friend "Angie" (20) is an exchange student at our university. The four of us have had lunch together three times. The first time, I(21) paid. Let them keep the change since it’s my favorite restaurant, one I have been frequenting since I was a child.

It’s not actually expected here in Thailand but is appreciated. The other two times my two friends took turns paying the bills (one tipped for a similar reason to mine and one did not tip). Then the three of them went to have lunch together when I was busy and Angie paid and tipped.