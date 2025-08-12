'AITA for not telling my parents my partner is actually a woman?' 'I could see their faces DROP.'

Anyways, now to around a week ago. I honestly don’t even remember the actual conversation but somehow at dinner at my parents place it finally clicked that Alex isn’t a male Alex but a female one lol. I could see their faces drop and they were just off for the rest of the dinner. We went home with female Alex and my parents called me over the next day.

They weren’t angry per say put seemed kinda weirded out? They know I’m not straight but it seems like they only digested that information now. They were upset about Alex being female, but kind of for me not specifying. They also had issues with Alex dressing so masculine and “basically being a man” so it didn’t make sense for us not to be straight.