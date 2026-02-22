"AITA for not telling my sister that my baby's 'name' was always just a joke?"

My wife has recently given birth to my first child, but it is her fourth. With her first pregnancy, her family were very critical of the baby names she liked, so she started giving her children ridiculous fake names, defending them furiously, and then (to everyone's relief) changing her mind at the last minute and naming them something normal. I thought this was hilarious, and thus we named our baby girl Thermodecline.

The joke fell kind of flat, though. My parents were too polite to say anything, and my wife's family had already caught on and took no notice. We kept using the name as an inside joke regardless because it had grown on us. Not long after we revealed the baby's sex and "name", my sister revealed that she was MTF and would be transitioning soon.