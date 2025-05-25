Pregnant woman hides baby name from sister who stole friend’s name last time. AITA?

"AITA for not telling my sister the name chosen for my unborn son because she used her BFF's baby name for her daughter?"

My sister and I are both pregnant. This is her second child and my first. We're both having boys. When my sister had her daughter three years ago her BFF was pregnant at the same time.

My sister complained for 8 months that they didn't have any idea what to name my niece and then all of a sudden she had a name right before she gave birth. After my niece was born and her name was announced, my sister and her BFF started fighting.

The BFF said that was the name she'd chosen for her baby girl and my sister used the same first and middle name for my niece and she couldn't believe she'd do that. My sister said it's first come first serve and she needed a name badly. That her BFF had time to find another name.