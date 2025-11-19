"AITA for not telling my sister I was pregnant before her wedding?"

Context - my sister is getting married and I found out I was pregnant and due 2 weeks after her set date. This is an unexpected and unplanned pregnancy which was emotionally complicated and heavy for me to process; I also have a history of multiple losses and so I waited til 12 weeks to share the news with anyone other than my mom and partner.

I also had ongoing bleeding and threatened miscarriage during my first trimester. I knew my due date would be a few weeks after the wedding and I honestly feared her reaction. I told her when I saw her in person, about 12 weeks and 6 days. She was immediately angry I didn’t tell her right when I found out as it will affect her wedding.