'AITA for not telling a woman she was about to sit in poop?' 'SERIOUSLY?'

Right then, she walked up and looked annoyed, saying, “Seriously? I was going to sit there.” I didn’t want to make a thing of it, so I just stepped aside and said, “Go ahead, you can have it.”

She immediately sat down without checking behind her and just a second later jumped up with a disgusted look on her face. The poop was stuck to the back of her skirt. She turned to me and snapped, “Why didn’t you say anything?”

I told her, “I saw it, yeah, but I didn’t know how you were planning to sit. For all I knew you were just going to perch on the edge or sit upright. It’s a park — people walk their dogs here. You’ve got to check before sitting down.”