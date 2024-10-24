'AITA for not tipping at dinner?' 'I heard the waiter insulting me.'

"AITA for not tipping at dinner, because I heard the waiter insulting me?"

I (28M) went out for dinner with my best friend (29F) to celebrate her recent promotion. We showed up 15 minutes early for our reservation and got seated right away, as the place wasn’t that busy.

We waited for a while before anyone came to take our order, and when our server finally arrived, he seemed completely uninterested. No “hello” or friendly greeting—just a quick, “What do you want to drink?” without even looking at us.

We gave him our order (I asked for a coke, my friend for a gin and tonic), and he didn’t bother writing it down. About 10 minutes later, he came back with the wrong drinks. My friend mentioned it politely, but he sighed loudly, grabbed her glass, and left without saying a word.