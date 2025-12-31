'AITA for not taking the chance to know my half siblings or my deadbeat father's wife and stepdaughter?'

Last year I was contacted by a teenager on social media who told me she was my stepsister and that her siblings wanted to get to know me and that her mom was interested in meeting me and facilitating a relationship between us.

I ignored her message and I think I blocked her once I finished reading it. Several months went by and sometime around April of this year I got a message from someone else on social media, a different platform this time, and it was my father's wife.

She told me she had four children with my father and that her oldest daughter considered him her dad. I didn't read it much at first because I was angry she was contacting me. But before I blocked her I decided to read it.