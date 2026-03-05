'AITA for not trying hard enough to include my sister-in-law who was being snotty all night?'

The next day my brother calls me and is like “So you couldn’t even TRY to do nothing Lina would like? She said all you guys did was sit around and act prissy and offended by everything she said.” I said SHE should of said something to me BEFORE she came.

I would of told her to bring her Switch bc I know some of the girls at least can play Mario Cart. He said I just made her feel rappy about herself and I should just play off her comments like a joke and serve it back. I said I’m not a man, and I’m not going to act like one. He said I didn’t even try to make her feel welcome. I think that I did. AITA. PS I did this by voice so sorry if it's badly written.