'AITA for not turning down an invite to go backstage at a show because a friend of mine couldn’t handle being left alone?'

Look, I totally get the taking care of people around you at shows, but I also don’t feel like I should be criticized for not wanting to babysit a 32 year old woman who I really don’t know that well, who can’t handle being by herself (at a concert she came to alone!), and wants to be bratty that she can’t go backstage with us when she wasn’t invited.

The band manager specifically pointed to the 3 of us, said “just those three”, and had a roadie come get us. We very politely but firmly gave Theresa two options when we were leaving to go backstage: she could either stay in the pit and wait for us, or go across the street to the pub where we were going afterwards and wait for us there.