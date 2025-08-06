'AITA for not turning down a backstage invite at a show because a friend of mine couldn’t handle being left alone?'

If you guys all bought tickets together, or communicated before the show to make plans to meet up/hang out at the show, then you had a prior commitment to Theresa. Ditching someone for a better offer is a jerk move - so if that's what happened, you're the AH. But I'm not sure that's what happened?

OP responded:

Hi! Sure, I’m happy to clarify. No, she was not included at all when we bought tickets. I bought my own ticket, and then my two friends brought theirs. Theresa bought hers completely separately from the three of us.

We are acquaintances with her because we’ve been to shows that she’s been at before too, but in looking back at my post, saying she’s a friend is probably a stretch.

We coordinated nothing with Theresa, just greeted her when we got there because we recognized her and stood next to her at the show.