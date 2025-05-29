'AITA for not keeping my ex updated on our child’s health problems?'

In the days between the MRI and his brain surgery he and I and the drs talked. We were told that until pathology came back there was no way to know exactly what type of cancer he had and that it could be hereditary.

My son expressed to his social worker doctor and I that he did not want his bio there or to have access to him but that he was worried about his half sister and felt he needed to protect her if he could.

So we all agreed that I would call his bio and inform him of what was going on and that we would update him with the diagnosis when we had it so he could have his daughter checked if need be. But that our son had stressed he did not want him there. Quoting (you don’t get to be a dad when it benefits you, and if your not there on the good days you can’t be there on the bad ones.)