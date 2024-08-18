Family turmoil as poster changes baby name after sister-in-law uses her long-adored favorite. AITA?

"AITA for deciding not to use my favorite girl name for my daughter like I always wanted because my husbands sister decided to use it for hers?"

Beautiful-Ad4218

My husband and I (30m&f) welcomed our second baby into the world a few weeks ago. We had originally planned to give her a name that I have adored since childhood.

But then my husbands sister had a baby girl and she decided to give her daughter this name. It came from nowhere because she always preferred timeless names like Elizabeth, Emily, Emma, Katherine, and so on. The name she ended up going for/my favorite girl name is Seraphina.

A lot of people knew it was my favorite and it was our girl name. When I was expecting our son we had mentioned it would be our girl name. Even before having kids friends and family knew that was the name I adored.