'AITA for not waiting longer for my BIL and SIL, causing drama in the family?'

I called BIL, who said they were at a shop 10 mins away. I asked them to return soon. After multiple calls and 30 minutes of waiting, they still hadn’t returned. I suggested we meet near the shop which was on my route back. We met briefly on the roadside, just SIL and the kids came out, not BIL. I said we'd meet properly next time and left.

Two days later, my husband started acting cold. When I asked what was wrong, he said he couldn’t believe how "inhumane" I had been & needed time away. He wouldn’t explain further. I was exhausted with a clingy, feverish baby and work stress, so I didn’t push further. During the holidays he stayed NC. Didn’t even check on the baby. After 3 weeks, I called MIL, suspecting she was involved.