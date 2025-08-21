'AITA for not waking up my partner?' 'It was his turn to watch the baby.'

Before the pregnancy we agreed that I would be the breadwinner of the family and my partner would be a stay at home parent. The pregnancy was planned and our baby is now almost four months old and very loved.
I returned to work last week and I'm lucky enough to work from home but I feel like my partner doesn't understand that I am still working. He constantly asks me to feed the baby (exclusively formula fed), to keep an eye on her or to put her down for a nap.
He also sometimes puts the baby down on her playmate where she's at my sight and then turns around to work on a game or to play games with his friends. Last week we had a pretty bad fight when he suddenly put on noise cancelling headphones to call one of his friends while the baby was just alone on the mat.
I find this super stressful. It makes me feel like I can't dedicate time to working, he doesn't even want me to put both headphones on unless I'm in a meeting. He says it's fine because he's able to game or to work on his projects (that I understand are important to him and I do want him to have hobbies but they do not pay anything) without fully shutting out.
Today I had to go run some errands on my lunch break and decided to take the baby with me so my partner can rest and when I came back I found out he was napping. I'm so angry. I left at 12, he was still replying to my messages at 12:30 and he knows my lunch breaks are an hour long. He didn't even text me to let me know he was napping, he didn't ask if I'm able to care for the baby, he just assumed I would.
I decided not to wake him up and just took care of the baby until he woke up. When he woke up, he noticed I wasn't happy and asked what was wrong. I told him I was upset that he didn't check with me or even tell me that he was having a nap and he just got upset that he'd need to ask my permission to sleep.
He's been having shoulder pains for the last few months that keep waking him up in the night so he says it should be okay for him to catch up on sleep. And it is, I just would like to know when so I can figure out my work.
Minimum_State7965 said:
NTA. Start closing the door and making yourself unavailable your whole shift. WFH means you’re still during your working hours and if you were away whether you are in a meeting or having coffee or sneaking for a mani you are still in your working hours and he’s responsible for the kid.
RAthowaway said:
NTA, but it seems like you need to go back to the office if you want to be able to work in peace.
Small-Disaster939 said:
I’m sorry woman, you’re a single mother of two. NTA.
Snoo-37855 said:
Is there anyway you can actually go to an office? It will register with him then that he actually need to take care of the baby instead of acting like an overgrown child. NTA.
throwtome723 said:
NTA. May I suggest you work in co-op space for a day, so he can get the point and actually parent. Or at least so he can admit he can’t do it.
morgaine125 said:
NTA. He doesn’t sound like a good fit for being a SAHP so you might be better off getting a nanny or putting your child is daycare while he also works. If that’s not workable, I recommend finding a place you can work outside the house (if necessary, paying for a co-working space) to reinforce that you are not on baby duty while you are working.