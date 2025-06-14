'AITA for not wanting a relationship with MIL and FIL after they 'ruined' our wedding?'

My husband believes that he just can’t accept that he is a grown man and can live his own life 5hrs away from MIL and FIL. I believe that they will never really accept me and will blame me for him not moving back home. That no matter what I will always be the problem.

I feel like we should proceed with no contact until we receive sincere apologies. To me, his parents are turning our big day to be about them, they are being extremely selfish, and his father is being very childish. I believe that the day is about us and as long as we enjoyed the wedding that is most important and his parents should be happy.