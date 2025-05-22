'AITA for not wanting to attend my childhood friend's wedding after a last-min invite?'

So, I-26F have this childhood friend, let's call her Arya. We grew up together, ate on the same plates, pursued the same hobbies, goals, everything.

But over time, we drifted. Even though we went to the same college, she stayed distant, barely spoke unless our families were involved. I always felt like I was putting in more effort, while she stayed distant, reserved, and honestly...competitive. She never acknowledged major moments in my life, like when I got selected for an international exchange program or moved abroad to study for two years.

She never reached out or asked about my well-being. And when I did, she made the emotional distance seem "normal."

Fast forward, she's getting married. A month back, I found out about her wedding & her mother had invited my family along with a saree (gift) for my mom.