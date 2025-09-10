'AITA for not wanting my baby's middle name connected to my husband's late wife and baby?'

If that wasn't the case why would he let everyone and their mother keep comparing you to his dead wife? I guess it's all their loss too but it's supremely unfair to not even consider how it might affect you every time they say it. You need to have a talk with your partner IN therapy and let him know how all of this feels to you respectfully and go from there.

I think it's weird that he wants to name his new kid the name of his old kid or wife as she has no connection to you. I'm sure he'd be just as upset if you wanted to name your kid after your dead husband or the child you had with him that passed.

Bibliophile_w_coffee said: