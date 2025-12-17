'AITA for not wanting to babysit my sister's kids for free?'

We always use enough electric for two people, not six. We always buy enough food for two people, not six. I tried explaining this to her, that any money she gives us for babysitting, a good amount goes on her kids. Right now me and my partners finical situation isn't the best, and I tried explaining this, that if we had more of an income I would of been a bit more willing to babysit.

Now I've said no to babysitting for free she has called me out saying I should do it for free because I'm family, that £120 is a ridiculous amount etc and she'll remember this when I next need a favor. I told her to look at getting a professional babysitter and see how much they'd charge and reconsider if £120 is a lot for 24 hours childcare. AITA?