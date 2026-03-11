'AITA for not wanting to befriend my landlady's son?' UPDATED

Now, I haven't exactly been trying to start conversations with him but I don't think I've been hostile either. I've smiled at him politely and said hi whenever we saw each other in the hallway, and he's never made an effort to talk to me either, so idk what landlady was expecting. When I moved in, she did tell me that her son lives in the basement too, and that maybe we could become friends.

However, she didn't phrase it in a way that made me think she was expecting me to actively make an effort to befriend him. I just assumed she thought it would be a nice thing to happen, but not an expectation. I was never against the idea of being friends with him, and if it had happened organically that would've been cool.