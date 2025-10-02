'AITA for not wanting to go to my dad's wedding after my mom passed away?'

So I'm (20M) and my mother recently passed away a couple of months ago in February, and her and my dad were married for 38 years together. Me and my siblings had a really close relationship with her, she was our best friend, the glue that kept the family together.
But maybe only a month after her funeral, my father was already starting to go on dates again. Me and my siblings thought it was weird at first but we didn’t think anything of it.
Continue on down the line, he reconnected with a woman that he knew years ago, from when he was in his teenage years, and seemingly she saw the video of my moms funeral online and texted my dad on Facebook, wanting to check in with him, and see if he’s alright.
After that point, a couple weeks later he then sat down and told me, my brother, and my sister in law that he’s talking to someone new, but they were just friends talking. Well, a couple months later after that point, I started seeing my dad less and less each weekend, until he just has the routine of always leaving Friday and not coming back until Monday because she lives in Ohio.
And the more he went, the more they got closer until they started dating for a bit, and then got engaged. They’ve even started building a house together down where me and my dad live, which I'm moving into because I'm still a college student.
At this point, neither me or my siblings agreed with the fact that he was doing this as we felt it was weird. My brother even cut off contact with him for a bit because of it. We’ve explicitly told him we don’t want to see her, or have anything to do with this new woman in his life.
But as stubborn as he is, he keeps bringing her around after we tell him no. Now they’re planning on having their wedding in December in Ohio, and they invited me to come. AITA for not wanting to go to this wedding?
Stasia177 said:
Dating, engagement and marriage within 10 months of your wife’s passing. That’s definitely too fast. I hope he gets a change to see someone (therapist?) before his marriage just to make sure this isn’t a grief response.
MediocreWonder3929 said:
NTA. You’re not required to go. These stories make me shake my head…getting remarried 10 months after a spouse of 38 years passes is certainly one way to move on. New wife kind of sounds like a vulture.
MediocreWonder3929 said:
NTA. You’re not required to go. These stories make me shake my head…getting remarried 10 months after a spouse of 38 years passes is certainly one way to move on. New wife kind of sounds like a vulture.
KatzAKat said:
NTA. My condolences on the loss of your mom. You and your brother don't get votes in your dad's love life. Yes, it's fast for them. That's not that unusual, in my experience. Your dad has likely never lived alone and not had someone do almost everything for him and he doesn't want to do it himself.
My grandparents had been married for 55 years when my grandma died. Grandpa remarried within a year to someone they were friends with, her and her husband, way back in their early married years. One of my aunts was discombobulated by the quickness of their relationship, but she was hoping to become "the matriarch" and take him in.
Grandpa was too independent for that. They were married for 20 years. You may need to rethink your living arrangements. You may not be invited to live with them. That's their decision. Welcome to adulthood; it sucks sometimes.
the_show_must_go_onn said:
NTA, this relationship is moving too fast for you & that's ok.
Round_Ad_1953 said:
NTA. My condolences for your mother. If I was in the same situation, I wouldn't want to go either, especially considering how he started dating almost right after you mother passed away. Out of respect at least, I would appreciate if the wedding was pushed back.
OK, your dad moved on, that's his thing, it's not necessary right or wrong. But it would be inappropriate if he or his future wife pressed you and your sibling about attending, when the wound is still so fresh.