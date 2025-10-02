"AITA for not wanting to go to my dad's wedding after my mom passed away?"

So I'm (20M) and my mother recently passed away a couple of months ago in February, and her and my dad were married for 38 years together. Me and my siblings had a really close relationship with her, she was our best friend, the glue that kept the family together.

But maybe only a month after her funeral, my father was already starting to go on dates again. Me and my siblings thought it was weird at first but we didn’t think anything of it.

Continue on down the line, he reconnected with a woman that he knew years ago, from when he was in his teenage years, and seemingly she saw the video of my moms funeral online and texted my dad on Facebook, wanting to check in with him, and see if he’s alright.