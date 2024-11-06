'AITA for not wanting my disabled cousin at my wedding?'

With my wedding coming up, I want the day to be relaxed and special without constantly worrying about Tom overstepping boundaries. When I told my family that I was considering not inviting him, they were outraged.

They said I was being unfair, cruel, and that he’d be devastated not to come. My mom even said it would “ruin his day” and make it obvious that he’s different, which she thinks is heartless. I get that Tom can’t help certain behaviors, but I feel like my family has completely ignored my feelings in this.