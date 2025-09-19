'AITA for not wanting to educate a kid about my wheelchair?'

Hey everyone. I (39F) temporarily have to use a wheelchair for longer distances due to a currently undiagnosed issue with my leg. My PT advised me to use one, and my husband rented a nice, small wheelchair for me. I'm able to roll myself (good workout) and did some training and maneuvers in our local shopping center.
I visited an small zoo last weekend, with my husband. My husband was getting coffee and I was waiting outside the restaurant. A kid (age 7? Idk, not good with ages) and his dad, got curious about my wheelchair. I understand that kids get curious and want to ask questions, but I barely understand why I'm in a wheelchair currently.
I was really not in the mood to explain my issues or be educational about it. So I just mentioned that sometimes someone's leg doesn't work. Cue to more questions and I said that I didn't want to answer more questions because I was tired. The kid's dad wasn't pleased with that reasons and mentioned that it was a good lesson for the kid. Now, I basically wanted to tell him that I'm not a zoo attraction.
But there was a kid, and I didn't want to make a drama. Luckily my husband showed up with coffee and rolled me away. AITA ror not wanting to educate a kid about my wheelchair?
RoughEngine4746 said:
I’m a mom to a kiddo with a disability and I hate how suddenly the role of being a disability advocate, educator, question answerer, public opinion giver, etc. is now also put on my plate. NTA. That dad was totally the AH. The kid was just curious, NTA either. The dad’s responsibility to teach him.
1962Michael said:
NTA. The kids were fine. The dad was presumptuous, and you were right--you're not a zoo attraction.
AprilTheAce said:
NTA. If the dad wanted an educational moment for his child, he could have taught the kid the importance of respecting boundaries when someone says no to something. Instead, neither dad nor kid was understanding.
I’m sorry OP, it sounds like you were very kind and I hope that this doesn’t discourage you from sharing with others should they ask, but know that you have every right to refuse to share your personal details with anyone.
FalconAlternative282 said:
NTA. It’s the dad’s job to educate the kid, not yours. You gave him a free life lesson to mind his own business. Sorry about your leg issues!
catskilkid said:
NTA, obviously. Not only did he treat you as a zoo attraction, he expected you to perform like a seal show. If he wants to educate his son, read the descriptions on the exhibits and KNOW other human beings are not props in HIS life. Obviously you had no obligation to explain anything, and DID NOT come off with a poor response. Hope you get better and that dude/dad was an AH.
NTA. You shouldn’t have to share your private medical information with any stranger, a child or otherwise. The parent should be teaching the kid boundaries, how to have them and not violate them. The parent is the AH.