'AITA for not wanting to forgive my brother after he kicked me out and minimized my breakdown?'

I’m tired of always being the one expected to forgive. Why is it always on me to forgive and never on him to earn it? I’m 100% sure that if asked, he’d say he did nothing wrong and doesn’t need to apologize. For context: during another argument recently, I literally fainted. While I was on the floor, he said that proved I’m weak. Later I spent over an hour trying to make him see why that was wrong.

My girlfriend is furious on my behalf. She says I forgive way too easily (true) and that this pattern won’t change. She thinks this crossed a line and I need to leave. My mom is on the opposite extreme: forgive and forget no matter what.