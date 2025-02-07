'AITA for not wanting to get involved in any wedding do-over?' 'My sister-in-law's wedding was ruined.'

I would like to support SIL, but being told to help with a do-over is huge pressure. I suggested they get their wedding clothes on and take pictures in a nicer setting but they seem to have their hearts on a full party. I talked to my boyfriend and expressed my concerns.

1) She's very hard to please, and she doesn't have money to get what she wants. 2) I noticed that the people who backed out/canceled at the last minute were at odds for being asked for additional things. 3) I own a tiny online shop, and may have a few dresses that fit her, but she will need to buy them. Alterations, modifications and wearing anything without a purchase will be off limits. I don't want to risk any damages.