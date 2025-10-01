'AITA for not wanting to give my engagement ring back to my ex?'

My ex husband (34M) and I were married for just under three years before everything fell apart, the marriage ended badly. He was unfaithful and after months of trying to work it out I finally filed for divorce. It’s been finalized for a little while now but one issue that’s still lingering is the engagement ring.

He’s been asking for it back saying it was a gift in contemplation of marriage and since the marriage is over he deserves to have it returned. His exact words were, "it’s not fair that you get to keep something that cost me thousands when you walked away." Here’s my problem I don’t see the ring as his anymore when he gave it to me, it wasn’t a loan, it was a gift.

We did get married so it wasn’t like the engagement was broken off before the wedding and regardless of how things ended I wore that ring during our marriage, it was part of my life and now it feels like it’s mine.



To be clear I’m not refusing out of spite. I just genuinely don’t feel like I should have to hand over something that was given to me as a symbol of our marriage even if he did betray my trust in the end, part of me thinks he just wants it back to either sell it or give it to someone else down the road and that idea makes me sick.