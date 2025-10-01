My ex husband (34M) and I were married for just under three years before everything fell apart, the marriage ended badly. He was unfaithful and after months of trying to work it out I finally filed for divorce. It’s been finalized for a little while now but one issue that’s still lingering is the engagement ring.
He’s been asking for it back saying it was a gift in contemplation of marriage and since the marriage is over he deserves to have it returned. His exact words were, "it’s not fair that you get to keep something that cost me thousands when you walked away." Here’s my problem I don’t see the ring as his anymore when he gave it to me, it wasn’t a loan, it was a gift.
We did get married so it wasn’t like the engagement was broken off before the wedding and regardless of how things ended I wore that ring during our marriage, it was part of my life and now it feels like it’s mine.
To be clear I’m not refusing out of spite. I just genuinely don’t feel like I should have to hand over something that was given to me as a symbol of our marriage even if he did betray my trust in the end, part of me thinks he just wants it back to either sell it or give it to someone else down the road and that idea makes me sick.
Some friends say I should just return it to close the chapter and move on while others say it’s absolutely mine and I don’t owe him anything. I know laws differ depending on the state but for me this feels more about principle than legality.
The other piece is that the ring is quite expensive and while I don’t plan on wearing it anymore, I’ve been wondering if I should still insure together with some other pieces I got myself it since it’s valuable. It feels weird to keep something locked away but not protect it yet also strange to pay insurance on jewelry that will never see the light of day.
So AITA for not wanting to give my engagement ring back to my ex husband and should I even bother insuring it if I’m never going to wear it and where should I look?
Only-Breadfruit-6108 said:
If the engagement was cancelled then you give it back. But when the wedding was fulfilled successfully, it became yours. This is a legal precedent. Just because he f'd up the marriage doesn’t mean he gets his “deposit” back. It doesn’t work that way. NTA.
cthulularoo said:
It's a conditional gift, you met the condition. It became totally yours after you got married. NTA and dudes a cheater, screw him. Sell it back to him if he really wants it that badly.
RevolutionaryDiet686 said:
NTA. Keep the ring. The marriage ended because he cheated.
Angelblade92 said:
NTA - An engagement ring, while given in expectation of a marriage, is still a gift and can’t be demanded back simply because the marriage failed. Not to mention the marriage failed as a result of his own short comings. He obviously has plans for that ring but he isn’t entitled to it. I suggest you have it evaluated and put up for sale.
snuffy_smith_ said:
NTA. Legally, in more than one court, an engagement ring is a gift contingent upon marriage. You were married for several years. The ring is no longer a gift with a condo stood. Condition met. The ring became your property.
mellow-drama said:
The divorce is final. If the ring wasn't given to him as part of the divorce settlement, there's nothing to discuss here.