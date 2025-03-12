'AITA for not wanting to give any of my inheritance to my parents?' UPDATED

"AITA For Not Wanting To Give My Inheritance to My Parents?"

My grandfather passed away about a year and a half ago, and in the few years beforehand, he had quite a falling out with his children. There was a lot of infighting between them after my grandmother passed away a couple years before, and they argued a lot over money after this and what they thought they were inheriting from her vs what they actually did.

It got to the point where my grandfather modified his will to bipass his kids and leave his estate to his 14 grandchildren. So, now we are finally at the point where the inheritance is being paid out. I think at least some of the grandchildren, my brother and sister included, are conflicted about receiving this inheritance and feel that we are obligated to give at least some of it to our parents.