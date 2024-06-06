'AITA for not wanting to give my MIL a garden in my backyard?' 'That's her plot of dirt until she passes.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to give my MIL a garden in my backyard?"

My MIL recently sold her giant house and moved into an apartment. Gardening is one of her hobbies. Maintaining my lawn and property is one of mine. There's a triangular section in my back yard about 10x10 feet with the long side of the triangle in the corner that I turned into a garden with a stone border for my wife a couple years ago.

I've always wanted it to be grass since she just lets weeds grow out of control in this "garden." My sons used to use it for digging with their toy trucks etc but they seem to have moved on.

We recently had a patio put in in place of our rotten deck and our back yard is really coming together. My wife got another 30'x5' strip against the house for gardening and 2 more the same size in the front of the house.