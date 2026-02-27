'AITA for wanting to skip my BF’s important event because he did nothing for Valentine’s Day?' UPDATED

My boyfriend (36/M) is having a big event and I (33/F) really don't want to go because I'm upset about his lack of effort on Valentine's Day. I REALLY want to talk to him about my disappointment, and would have done so today under normal circumstances.
But I didn't want to bring it up and ruin the mood right before his event that's about to happen. But I also don't want to go to the event feeling like this, because it will be really hard for me to sit with all his family and friends and pretend to be happy when I'm not. I don't have a poker face.
So here's what happened:
I'm 33 and he's 36. This is our third Valentine's Day together, and the first one since we started living together recently. For our first two Valentine's Days, we went out to dinner, he bought me flowers, we exchanged gifts.
Even though we lived pretty far apart. So I figured it should be easier to do things for each other now that we're under the same roof. We woke up this morning, and said Happy Valentine's Day to each other. I made him an amazing from scratch breakfast that took me 2 hours to prep/make.
I had been planning for it and researching the best recipes for what I wanted to make, for the past 1.5 weeks. I knew he would prefer this over a random box of candy. I also made him a homemade dessert, which also took time, and gave him a heartfelt Valentine's Day card.
I read through dozens of cards to find one that fit perfectly. I would have normally done even more, but I'm not working at the moment (I took a few months off to focus on getting a professional certification). So I made the best of the situation.
The whole day went by and I didn't get anything from him. I was thinking maybe he was going to take me out to dinner. But then when dinner time came, he said he was just going to have leftovers. Then after I gave him his card and dessert, I just sat there looking at him for a minute. I think it finally dawned on him that he hadn't given me ANYTHING.
So he goes rummaging through the closet for several minutes, and pulls out a box of candy that he had bought for another occasion. And he gives me the candy and says "I didn't get a card."I feel torn because on one hand I feel like "it's JUST Valentine's Day, what's the big deal?"
But on the other hand, it really hurts my feelings that he doesn't seem to care about making me feel special. He worked from home today and then immediately after work, he went online to watch streams and play games. He couldn't go get me a card, or a flower? We live in a big city. There are at least 5 stores within 5 minutes of us. Or even a handwritten note.
Or make a dinner reservation? I just feel hurt/upset, but I don't want to say anything and seem ungrateful or entitled. I'm always there for him whenever he has something going on. But he can't even do anything for me on one of the rare designated days of the year. I don't ask for much from him, and I can't even get the bare minimum. Why doesn't he WANT to do things for me, like I want to do things for him?
I really want to stay home and reflect on everything and figure out what I'm going to say to him. But I know he wants me to go to his event. But I really don't want to go anymore.
So AITA?
Snootangerine6644 wrote:
You are not overreacting. I can relate and I did have that convo yesterday. I’m up rn because I couldn’t sleep from being upset. This is why this holiday sux. My bf said he’d make it up to me but who cares now in my opinion.
Anyway. Your feelings are valid and deserve to be acknowledged. Communication is the most important aspect of a relationship, so it’s best to find out now if you guys can do that effectively. Otherwise, you will end up miserable. Best of luck. Happy Valentine’s Day.
OP responded:
Happy Valentine’s Day! I’m so sorry you’re in a crappy situation, too. I also haven’t slept all night, been tossing and turning. And yeah, I feel the same way about making it up to someone. You didn’t care on the actual day, why care now? Because I’m upset? When you knew beforehand that I would be upset?
As far as communication, I can have difficult conversations with him. It just seems like a lost cause to do it before his event. I’m not going to the event regardless. If I talk to him before, it’ll just ruin his mood before the event. At least if I wait until after, he can enjoy his event. And the outcome for me is the same, I’m not going to the event. But at least his time doesn’t have to be ruined.
christmas_bigdogs wrote:
In my relationship, we talk about gift giving holidays in advance. We then make a decision of how we will celebrate each year. Some years we agree to exchange gifts and cards and try to aim for the same budget. A few years we have opted to buy something we both want that's expensive or use the gift money for part of a holiday we plan to do. This year we decided on quality time.
We took the day off work (mostly) and grabbed a drink and lunch and had good heart to hearts. We agreed on no cards this year in advance. Sometimes you just need to discuss expectations or wants from a holiday in advance. This doesn't excuse OP's husband's lack of effort but it is better than "matching energies" and regularly feeling let down or unimportant.
OP responded:
Thanks for this perspective. I see how talking/planning things ahead of time can be beneficial. In this case, I truly didn’t think I needed to tell him to do anything for Valentine’s Day. Because he did everything right the first two years on his own. I didn’t have to ask him to make me feel special then, he just did.
[deleted] wrote:
The reality is, if you don't stand up for yourself and demand to be treated the way you deserve, it will continue.In five years you'll be just like these women posting about how their husband doesn't remember their birthday, Christmas, anniversary, etc.
It's not being entitled or ungrateful for expecting your partner to do something nice for you on Valentine's Day. You should have taken the candy and thrown it in the trash. People can only treat you how you allow yourself to be treated. Raise your standards.
OP responded:
You’re absolutely right. And if this was any other timing, I would have said something in the moment when he gave me the afterthought candy. I only bit my tongue, because I didn’t want to dampen his mood before his event. But I will definitely have a conversation with him after it’s over.
I think the sad reality is coming to the terms that maybe he just doesn’t care as much as I do. I don’t want to have to force someone or “demand” someone to treat me a certain way. He would never have to force me to do nice things for him. I do them because I love him and I want to make him feel special.
General_Sprinkles_ wrote:
I’m going to say this as lovingly as possible while still being blunt- if it was a priority to him, he would. He would have planned ahead, made a reservation, made an effort, done something to make sure you knew he was thinking about you. It doesn’t surprise me that he suddenly dropped the effort now that you live together.
He wanted to watch streams, he made sure that happened. He could have easily changed the situation if he wanted to… all the stores around him were prepared for last minute gift grabbing ( I know ours were stocked!)
I called a divorce attorney today because I’m tired of being the only one making the effort. It doesn’t get better in the long run if it’s not even there now…. It’s up to you if this is something you can accept and be happy with, but it’s likely going to be this or less as time goes on. if he wanted to, he would have…
OP responded:
So sorry you’re in a bad situation 😔.
I think that’s what scares me. The fact that he’s already putting so little effort in. What’s it going to be like 5,10+ years from now? Worse, I can imagine.
escapefrommelba wrote:
I mean maybe instead you could just talk to him about it and express your feelings rather than punishing him and making the whole situation a heck of a lot worse. While I do get my wife something for Valentine's Day, like chocolate or flowers, we haven't really done it up for that day since probably the first year of dating.
Both feel our anniversary was a lot more important than some hallmark holiday.
That all said if it's important to you than I think you should have a discussion with him about it rather than stewing on it.
OP responded:
I’m not skipping the event to punish him. I genuinely feel horrible, and I can’t pretend to be happy and be around every single person in his life. They’re all going to want to ask me questions and see how we’re doing. I don’t want to have to lie to everyone. So I figured it would be better for me to just not go.
lydocia wrote:
You need to have a mature productive conversation instead of holding a grudge and being petty and passive-agressive.
OP responded:
I’m not being passive-aggressive. I’m literally just trying not to put a dark cloud over his event, by bringing up how I feel like he puts the bare minimum into the relationship. And then expecting him to go smile and be happy with all his family and friends a few hours later.
I AM going to have a conversation with him. That was never in question. The whole point was, I don’t want to do it before the event. Because there’s nothing he can say that’s going to justify him not even getting me a $1 card. So we might as well talk about it after his event is done. And I don’t want to go sit around all his family and friends and have to act like I’m so happy, when I’m not happy at all.
emryldmist wrote:
Was he so preoccupied with the event that he simply forgot?
This BS is why I've never been a fan of commercially made-up holidays. We just had Christmas a month and a half ago ffs.
OP responded:
You mention Christmas, which he also didn’t get me ANYTHING. And no, the event has nothing to do with him not getting me anything. He spent several hours after work playing video games and watching streams. Several days this week. He passes (minimum) 7 stores on his way to and from work on days he works in office. He could have easily stopped in one store and gotten a card or a flower.
I didn't go to the event, but we did end up talking about it beforehand. I needed to prioritize my own mental health and well being. I thought I would feel terrible not going, but I actually felt empowered. It was one of the first times (if not the first) where I've made the decision to do what's best for me, even if it might cause someone else to be unhappy.
For as long as I can remember, I've been a people pleaser. I always want everyone else to be happy, even at my own expense. So it comes time for the event, my boyfriend could tell I wasn't happy. This is what I was trying to tell people on my original post - I don't have a poker face. If I'm really unhappy, people will be able to tell.
So I didn't want to go to his event feeling that way and having to try to make up excuses for why I'm unhappy. That was the reason I didn't want to go, not to spite him for not doing anything for Valentine's Day. So anyway, he noticed I wasn't happy and he asked me what was wrong. I told him I wanted him to go enjoy his event and we can talk after. And he insisted I tell him what's wrong now.
He then said "I mean, I know I really didn't put much effort into Valentine's Day. Is that it?" This lead to us having an in depth conversation where I expressed my feelings about his lack of effort in doing things that make me feel special. He applogized, said he didn't think it would be a big deal or that I would be so upset. And that now he knows, so it won't happen again.
So I also let him know I wouldn't be going to the event. I think he was shocked, because I always go to everything, regardless if I want to go or not or if something is going on with us. I'm still not feeling 100% back to normal, if I'm honest. I have mixed feelings and I don't know if he's just saying he's gonna change to shut me up. Or if he's actually going to put more effort in.
Something still just doesn't sit right with me about the fact that he was completely okay/oblivious to doing anything for me on Valentine's Day. It just makes me wonder if this is a sign of what the future will look like with him - me going out of my way to make him feel special on special days (and other days) and him being fine never doing anything in return.
So yeah, we really didn't resolve anything. He knows I'm still upset. And I guess it'll just take time for me to see how I feel or if I feel better.
Edit: Forgot this detail. At one point during our convo, he claimed that he was always planning to celebrate Valentine's Day with me another weekend, because he had his event this weekend. But I don't buy that, because why couldn't he say that on Valentine's Day first thing?
Even if we didn't "celebrate" officially on the day, he still could have bought me flowers and/or a card. Or done anything thoughtful. He spent hourssssss (more than 4) playing games and watching streams after work ON Valentine's Day. So it's not like he was just so busy preparing for his event. He had time. He CHOSE not to do anything thoughtful.
Ariesproductions roote:
My new(ish) boyfriend didn’t do anything for our first Valentine’s Day together. When I told him i felt neglected, he said “you don’t celebrate birthdays and I made the incorrect assumption that applied to most gift giving holidays.
I’m sorry” and the next weekend, when I was going to his place just to hang out, he’d made dinner, bought flowers, lit candles and a Valentine’s Day card that he wrote “happy belated…”on it. I never doubted his sincerity when he apologized after that. If your bf wanted to show his remorse, there’s a 100 ways to do it without waiting for the next event & leave you wondering for months if he was truly sorry or not.
OP responded:
Awww that’s so sweet! He messed up initially, but he made it right.
jiuclaw wrote:
OP…
An apology can’t be genuine or genuinely received, if it doesn’t include him taking accountability for what he actually did.
What he did, at best, was forget about Valentine’s Day. What he did, at worst, was not care about how you’d feel/what you’d want on Valentine’s Day.
He hasn’t actually apologized or taken any responsibility - all he’s done is lie, deflect, minimize and frankly frantically blow smoke up your ass. You should be even more furious now after that conversation- he clearly thinks incredibly little of you to try to so lazily deceive you.
It’s also disgusting and self-centered to try to manipulate you into believing some BS story about what happened to avoid this conflict with your genuine feelings. It’s not the end of the world (or a relationship) to forget Valentine’s Day. But how he handled the conversation afterwards should be a dealbreaker. I’m sorry. You’re not dating a man, you’re dating a boy. Get out now.
OP responded:
He definitely didn’t forget it was Valentine’s Day. I said Happy Valentine’s Day right away when we woke up that day, and he said it back. I’m not happy about the conversation either, like I said. That’s probably why I’m still feeling unsettled about things and just trying to wrap my mind around everything.
away-understanding34 wrote:
It's up to you if you want to stay in this relationship. Personally, I am not buying that he will put in the effort "now that he knows." I am taking it as he is pacifying you and wanted to end the discussion.
If you stay, do not make any more effort until he consistently does. You need to keep standing up for yourself. Also, reread the last line of your edit several times. Good luck to you and keep choosing what you want in a relationship. Do not let him manipulate you into believing you deserve anything less that 100% effort.
OP responded:
Thank you! It’s hard, because it’s a shame to feel like it needs to be….”tit for tat” essentially. Where I only put in effort if he gives me effort. It shouldn’t have to be that way. I am definitely going to keep standing up for myself. And if things don’t change consistently, I’ll have to walk away.
comfortable-focus123 wrote:
So it took you opting out of this event for him to realize he has been neglecting you? OP, please know that history often repeats itself, and he has to WANT to change his behavior. Good luck.
OP responded:
Thank you, and I agree. I’m not listening to his words. I’m paying CLOSE attention to his actions now. If I don’t see a change, I’m ready to walk away. I’m wide awake now.