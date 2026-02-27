'AITA for wanting to skip my BF’s important event because he did nothing for Valentine’s Day?' UPDATED

OP responded:

I think that’s what scares me. The fact that he’s already putting so little effort in. What’s it going to be like 5,10+ years from now? Worse, I can imagine.

escapefrommelba wrote:

I mean maybe instead you could just talk to him about it and express your feelings rather than punishing him and making the whole situation a heck of a lot worse. While I do get my wife something for Valentine's Day, like chocolate or flowers, we haven't really done it up for that day since probably the first year of dating.

Both feel our anniversary was a lot more important than some hallmark holiday.

That all said if it's important to you than I think you should have a discussion with him about it rather than stewing on it.