'AITA for not wanting to go to my MIL’s house for Thanksgiving?' 'I'm afraid of her cooking.'

"AITA for not wanting to go to my MIL’s house for Thanksgiving because I’m afraid of her cooking?"

I will preface this by saying that I am pregnant in the first trimester and am very sensitive to food right now. I can’t stand a lot of things and I’ve mostly been eating really plainly (which is abnormal for me). I’ve even been on anti nausea drugs because I have been SO SICK. My MIL wants us to drive out to the country to have thanksgiving with them this year.

I previously lived out of state and was able to avoid this. She is notorious for making some of the most godforsaken abominations of food concoctions that ever have existed. She doesn’t really practice food safety— she will take old leftovers and mix them with new things days later to make new meals.