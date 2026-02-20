"AITA for not wanting to go on vacation with my boyfriend and his two adult daughters?"

My boyfriend and I have been together for four years. He has two adult daughters and I have two adult sons. His daughters were not very accepting of me in the beginning, but he says they like me. His youngest daughter makes digs at me and can be very rude and condescending. If I say something is nice she says it’s not. His oldest daughter is very controlling.

She directs the rest of us around and tells us what we are doing when we are doing it. In the past, when we’ve gone on vacation together, he would have me research and find activities to do wherever we’re going. Then we’d end up doing whatever his oldest daughter wants to do. She will often plan things that I’m not physically able to do.