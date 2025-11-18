'AITA for not wanting a guy I barely know to propose at my Friendsgiving?' UPDATED 2X

Here's the thing...even though we've known Jackie for years, we don't know her super well personally. We rarely talked about our real lives while gaming. Only in the past 10 months has she become more involved in the friend group outside of talking about League of Legends. We don't know much about her relationship with Mike. I don't even know if they live together.

And again-I have met this man ONE TIME in my entire life.

What really gets me is that he's already taken off work, bought the ring, made a whole plan, didn't consult me, and basically just told me, "This is what I'm doing at your Friendsgiving, are you cool with that?"