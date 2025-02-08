'AITA for not wanting my husband to go to his BFF’s bachelor party when I’m 9 months pregnant?' + NEW UPDATE

After speaking with her husband, she shared this first update:

I tried to talk to my husband about the bachelor party, and specifically asked how they arrived at that weekend. My husband said the only requirement was that every groomsman be able to attend, and that he threw out two dates (one in July, and the one two weeks before my due date).

The July date didn't work for some of the groomsmen, so he picked the August date. Those were the only two weekends discussed, and he apparently picked both. His argument is that if I went into labor when he was at work and happened to be on a long call, it could take him over 2 hours to get home, so why is it not okay to plan a trip that would take him the same distance away?