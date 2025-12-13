'AITA for not wanting my husband to come with me to Italy to look at art because of his immaturity?'

He is upset, I have tried to explain to him that his reactions about the art are immature and kind of makes me not even want to discuss the art with him and he got mad and said I was calling him unsophisticated and stupid when really he just doesn’t appreciate art.

I know he would rush me through the museums and there are some pieces of artwork that I know I will want to linger with for a while. He won’t understand and will force me to leave before I’m ready. AITA for not wanting him to come?