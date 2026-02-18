"AITA for not wanting my husband to travel for a wedding a month before my due date?"

Hi, so my husband’s best friend moved away a few years ago. We have travelled together to see him once, and even before being pregnant, it was a tough trip (length of time for the direct flight was 14 hours).

I can’t remember which came first, finding out my due date or finding out the date of the wedding, but basically the wedding is exactly 1 month before my due date. My husband is one of the groomsmen in the wedding. I originally said to him that I would be ok to have him go for 3 days, but now, due to pressure from friends, his trip is 6 days long so he can spend time with his friend while out there.