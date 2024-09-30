'AITA for not wanting my husband’s best friend to live with us after he got divorced?'

Tom, however, didn’t take it well. He said that Ryan is like a brother to him, and that if we were in the same situation, Ryan wouldn’t hesitate to help us. He said Ryan had nowhere else to go and that he couldn’t turn his back on his best friend in his time of need.

The argument got pretty heated. I tried explaining that it’s not about me not liking Ryan, but that I value our privacy and want to focus on our marriage and starting our own family.

Tom accused me of being selfish and said that I only cared about myself. He even suggested that if I loved him, I’d be willing to sacrifice for the people he loves too. Since then, things have been tense between us, and Tom has been distant.