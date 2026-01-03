'AITA for not wanting my husband’s family to stay with us for the holidays?' UPDATED

On our way to Thanksgiving, my son keeps getting blasted by sunlight while driving. I have tried the usual sun shades on the windows. A few days ago I got these curtains for the side windows. They hang on with magnets so I grabbed them from my car and hung them in my husband’s car, as he was the one driving us 3 hours away to his family gathering.

He kept saying the blinds were blocking his blind spots so I tied them open so he could see but my son could also keep some shade. After it still being a problem, my husband asked for them to be removed and proceeded to tell me how I need to “ask him before I just go and do stuff.” That’s when I lost my mind.