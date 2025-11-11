'AITA for not wanting to include my MIL's artwork in my nursery?'

I (30F) and my husband (36M) are expecting our first child in the new year. It will also be the first grandchild for both of our families. Both sets of grandparents are incredibly excited but because my parents live a 2 hour flight away they're pretty low maintenance.

My husband's parents can be very...intrusive? It's been a difficult road setting boundaries with them and have them be respected. This isn't to take away from the fact that they are very kind hearted people who want the best for us, but we've had some issues with boundaries in the past.



For example, my MIL used to call my husband (irate and crying) to act as a mediator whenever my MIL & FIL would have a fight. She wanted my husband to stay on the phone for hours talking with both of them, these calls would happen any time of day and last hours.