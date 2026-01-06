'AITA for not wanting kids because my husband won't get a vasectomy?'

I can’t take hormonal birth control due to side effects that increase my risk of stroke. I’ve also had mixed experiences with IUDs (one had to be removed due to excessive bleeding, though thankfully another worked out fine). We don't like alternative birth control either and don't rely on those. On top of that, pregnancy itself carries higher risks for me because of my age and several smaller health issues.

All of this has made me question whether I even want to have kids with him. He’s more invested in having a family than I am; I think I could be content without children. His unwillingness to consider a relatively simple procedure so we wouldn’t have to worry about birth control makes me feel like he doesn’t fully care about my health or well-being, since it would then fall to me to figure something out.