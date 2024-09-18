'AITA for not wanting to marry any men?' 'I don't want to risk my job security.'

Know_1_7777777 said:

NTA at all. There's many reasons why someone doesn't want to get married and yours are just as valid as anyone else's. If people you date or your friends don't like it that's their problem not yours because at the end of the day it's your life and you have to live it for yourself and not for other people. Good luck.

hottiexXxcammille said:

NTA. You are not the a-hole for prioritizing your career and not wanting to get married. Marriage is a personal choice, and you have every right to make decisions that align with your values and goals.

