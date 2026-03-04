'AITA for not wanting to move into a house I’ll never have any legal claim to?'

NTA. Speaking as a man slightly older than your husband - if this is real, you should immediately seek a divorce. Your husband is human garbage.

I get the fact that extremely wealthy people want to protect assets. I have a lot of friends like that, but they did it fairly. The setup on this is insanely one-sided. You may think it's fine, but it's not. What you agreed to is extremely stupid and shortsighted.

Now you're learning that. You didn't fully understand what you agreed to. In long-term relationships, partners have to support one another - that often means one person stepping back, and that will often be the wife, who will function as a mother/parent due to being the lower earner.