'AITA for not wanting my BF to be the birth partner for his pregnant female friend?'

"AITA for telling my BF I don't want him to be the birth partner for his pregnant female friend?"

I (23F) have been with my boyfriend (25M) for about a year and a half. We live together and things have been pretty good. He’s really loyal and protective of the people he cares about, especially family. That’s part of why this situation feels so complicated.

He has a close female friend (25F) who he’s known for years. They never dated, but she used to be involved with his younger brother. Their friendship pre-dates her going out with his brother. Now she's also friends with the brother she used to date, but nowhere near as close as she is to my boyfriend.