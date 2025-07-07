'AITA for not wanting my BF to be the birth partner for his pregnant female friend?'

I (23F) have been with my boyfriend (25M) for about a year and a half. We live together and things have been pretty good. He’s really loyal and protective of the people he cares about, especially family. That’s part of why this situation feels so complicated.
He has a close female friend (25F) who he’s known for years. They never dated, but she used to be involved with his younger brother. Their friendship pre-dates her going out with his brother. Now she's also friends with the brother she used to date, but nowhere near as close as she is to my boyfriend.
I've never really suspected anything going on between them, but I can admit it took me a little while to get used to dating a guy who had a really close female friend. I've just never experienced that before. They talk all the time and I'll hear her voice randomly and he's listening to her audio messages he send her. She's always having problems with guys and relies on him to coach her through it or pull her off the ledge.
He has guy friends too, and she hangs out with that whole group - she's one of those girls if you know what I mean. She’s also good friends with his female cousin, so she’s pretty woven into their family circle.
She got pregnant by a boyfriend she hadn't been with for too long. At first, he talked a big game and seemed supportive, but when she was around 4 months pregnant he said he wasn’t ready to be a dad and basically vanished. A few weeks ago, she asked my boyfriend to be her birth partner. Be in the delivery room, coach her through labor, cut the cord, the whole thing. He said yes without even telling me beforehand.
When he told me, I was kind of astounded. Childbirth is super intimate, and it felt wrong that he’d take on that role for another woman. He said I was being insecure and selfish, that she doesn’t have anyone else she trusts.
I reminded him she dated his brother and is also close with his cousin, and she has to have female friends or family, right? Why him? I can't imagine asking a male friend, of all people. He said I was being territorial and that I wouldn’t understand unless I was in her shoes. I asked if he’d be okay with me doing that for a male friend’s childbirth (if that were a thing), and he said that's not fair because it could just never happen.
Honestly, this has been messing with me way more than I thought. I keep replaying conversations in my head, wondering if I’m just paranoid. Wondering if I misjudged and that everything between them isn't as innocent as I thought. I also don't want to be this nagging, controlling girlfriend.
I feel like if he was forced to choose, he'd pick her and their friendship over me. It’s hard to sleep or relax. I want to support him, but it feels like I’m losing him to her somehow, and that hurts.
Now she’s cold toward me, and he’s upset I’m not being more supportive. I do feel bad for her. She made the decision to keep the baby with this guy who said he would be there. She couldn't know that he'd just up and leave. I told him I’m not forbidding him, but I’m being honest about how uncomfortable this makes me. AITA?
FrontTour1583 said:
NTA. That’s a really intimate and intense ask. I don’t blame you for feeling uncomfortable with this. I would also be questioning the role he’s going to end up having in this child’s life. Who is going to help her recover from the childbirth? Help her with the baby after it’s born?
I can already hear him saying “the baby just needs a male role model. I’m like the uncle.” “She just needs extra support right now. Who else can be there to help right now.” This doesn’t feel like it’s going end at the birth. I would be having some tough conversations with him and some tough internal conversations with myself about this relationship if he’s prioritizing her over your relationship.
WinterFaery84 said:
I don't think you're the asshole here, but if this is bothering you that badly, why stay? You will always have that nagging feeling in the back of your mind, and it sounds like he'll always choose her and her baby over you. He chose her without asking how you would feel. That sounds pretty disrespectful.
I get that you love him, but sometimes love just isn't enough. What's love without respect? Without communication?
Glad_Performer_7531 said:
you answered your own question...he would pick her over you and now that u pretty much know that the question would be if u should stay or not in an a relationship that you are 2nd or 3rd place in his life. once the baby is born he probably will spend most of his time with her helping her after birth and so forth.
Dazzling-Ass7573 said:
NTA and you have every valid reason to be uncomfortable with him being her birth partner and the fact that he even agreed and thinks it’s ok is so wrong and shows that even if it’s not sexual then their friendship is quite intimate. Most women I know would never have even have a brother in the room.
OP responded:
Right, I knew they were close, but if she's willing and wanting him to see her push a baby out of her I'm starting to think I must have misjudged just how close. I'm wondering like have you seen her naked before, and if so, when, why, and how? I've never been pregnant but I can't ever imagine asking a male friend to do this for me, but I don't have any super close male friends anyway.
CumishaJones said:
Straight up , if you break up he WILL be with her raising that child . At your age , You need to walk away
ThisWeekInTheRegency said:
'I feel like if he was forced to choose, he'd pick her and their friendship over me.' This is the actual problem. I wouldn't actually mind my husband doing this for one of his close friends, but that's because I know I'm his priority.
Have you discussed the future? 18 months isn't that long, but by now you should know if you're serious. And, if you are, you should feel that you're his main priority. That doesn't mean he shouldn't do the birth thing. It does mean that you need to talk to him about your relationship and where it's going. NAH.
OP responded:
He had reassured me before that I was #1. I believed it (or I thought I did). I didn't start truly believing he'd pick her over me until this whole birth thing came about.
I'd probably still be very uncomfortable with it even if he'd asked about my feelings first, but I think I'd be more open to it and feel less threatened (?) if he'd have told her he needed to talk to me first. But when I type that out, I'm like "What am I, his mom? Why should he need my permission?"
I saw this as something serious. We moved into together at the beginning of the year. I'm not in a rush to get married or have kids myself, but I was sort of seeing those things in our shared future together.
Appropriate_River_65 said:
I have pushed a baby out and would not want anyone but a nurse, close female friend, mom/family member or partner present. The emotional bond that will develop between the 2 and the baby if he cuts the cord will not end at the baby’s birth. I would fully expect that he will fill the Dad role after this experience. Be prepared for them to be even closer after this.
OP responded:
That's what a fear. And then I feel like an evil witch because this poor baby will come into the world without a dad, and is it really so bad for him to be involved? But there's a difference between being a caring adult and playing the role of daddy. Of course he insists that won't be the case, but she talks about baby names with him!
Tadpole_420 said:
She’s playing games with you. Your bf not even telling you before agreeing to it is kind of wild, this is something that would be a dealbreaker. Very pick-me behavior and sorry to say your bf sounds dumb to be eating it up! I hope you make a good decision to reconsider your relationship boundaries with this man
OP responded:
I love him and I don't want to end the relationship, but I'm wondering if I'm just not cut out to be with somebody with a close opposite sex friend. I've never been against it, but I've found it much harder since actually being in a relationship with a guy who has a close female friend.
I also wonder why on earth she asked him of all people? I know they're very close and he's like the person she always goes to for relationship stuff, but this is totally different! I just want to ask her why she chose him, but I also just don't want to look that pathetic. I don't want her to know how much it bothers me.
here_for_the_tea1 said:
Gtfo. My husband is no one’s “birth partner” but my own. She can find a family member or female friend to cut her babies cord